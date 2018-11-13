Maailmakuulsad staarid jätsid 95-aastaselt lahkunud Stan Lee'ga hüvasti

Eile suri 95-aastaselt teiste seas X-mehed ja Ämblikmehe loonud Stan Lee. Pärast mehe surma on paljud Hollywoodi suurimad staarid internetis sõna võtnud ja tema mälestuseks mõned head sõnanud öelnud.
Mälestajate season näitlejaid, saatejuhte, teadlaseid ja muusikuid. Stan Lee puudutas ühel või teisel kombel nende elusid, pärast mida nad ei olnud enam iial endised.
Telesaatejuht Jimmy Kimmel
At age 7, I drew this weird portrait of Stan Lee and asked my Mom to send it to him. Thankfully she didn't because 30+ years later, I got to give it to the great one in person. Thanks for all the fun Stan #Excelsior pic.twitter.com/IpfYBSjWyf— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 12, 2018
Füüsik Neil deGrasse Tyson
Born before Edwin Hubble discovered the expanding universe, he ultimately created an expanding universe of his own - one of scientifically literate superheroes such as Spider-Man , The Hulk, Iron Man, & Black Panther.— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 12, 2018
Stan Lee RIP: 1922 - 2018
Näitleja Lil-Manuel Miranda
He lives forever through his work. What a giant.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 12, 2018
With great power comes immortality. 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/t395qw9H0L
Näitleja ja lavastaja Seth Rogen
Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special.— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 12, 2018
«Tähesõdadest» tuntud Mark Hamill
His contribution to Pop Culture was revolutionary & cannot be overstated. He was everything you hoped he would be & MORE. I loved this man & will never stop missing him. They say you should never meet a childhood idol. They are wrong. #RIPStanTheMan pic.twitter.com/6OKH07ahJg— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 12, 2018
Näitlejanna Evangeline Lilly
Stan...more than a master of stories, you always seemed like a master of living. I will look to you for inspiration for the rest of my life. You live on. xoxo Your Wasp— Evangeline Lilly (@EvangelineLilly) November 12, 2018
#liveon #StanLee pic.twitter.com/JRA2aRM3bG
Näitleja Patton Oswalt
Permanent cameo in heaven. #RIPStanLee https://t.co/ZnIv2hXMVy— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 12, 2018
Komöödianäitleja Kat Dennings
Stan Lee. A gentleman and a genius. It was an honor to be a small part of his universe. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/iZNtQRRqKD— Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) November 12, 2018
Laulja ja näitleja Angela Bassett
Onward and upward to greater glory! Excelsior! Good man, Excelsior! https://t.co/rXLCmk4uiS pic.twitter.com/oQ89AKfkao— Angela Bassett (@ImAngelaBassett) November 12, 2018
«Deadpooli» rollist tuntud Ryan Reynolds
Damn... RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 12, 2018
Wolverine'i rollist tuntud Hugh Jackman
We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and .... to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/iOdefi7iYz— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 12, 2018
Kapten Ameerika rollist tuntud Chris Evans
There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018
Hawkeye rollist tuntud Jeremy Renner
Hulki rollist tuntud Mark Ruffalo
Sad, sad day. Rest In Power, Uncle Stan. You have made the world a better place through the power of modern mythology and your love of this messy business of being human... pic.twitter.com/x6yZ6ClNSX— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 12, 2018
Star Lord rollist tuntud Chris Pratt
Thanks for everything Stan Lee! What a life, so well lived. I consider myself extraordinarily lucky to have gotten to meet you and to have played in the world you created.— chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) November 12, 2018
🙏♥️ pic.twitter.com/ryUjG7PL8D
Falconi rollist tuntud Anthony Mackie
You were a man before your time... now it feels like you are gone before your time. RIP Stan the Man... thanks for the laughs and words of support. It’s a honor to live in your universe! #MarvelKnight pic.twitter.com/1TXdPqUB3x— Anthony Mackie (@AnthonyMackie) November 12, 2018
Stormi rollist tuntud Halle Berry
💔 RIP #StanLee. @Marvel pic.twitter.com/KHwVFExlGV— Halle Berry (@halleberry) November 12, 2018
Nicky Fury rollist tuntud Samuel L. Jackson
Thank you @TheRealStanLee for the escape from this world & great joy inhabiting the ones you created!! You made so many believe in the good, the heroic, the villainous, the exciting, most of all, you were giving & gracious to us all. RIP— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) November 12, 2018
Marvel filmide produtsent Joss Whedon
Stan Lee created a universe where, if a character was beloved enough, they could never really die.— Joss Whedon (@joss) November 12, 2018
Now THAT’S thinking ahead.
Thanks for so much of my life. You’ll never not be in it.
Gamora rollist tuntud Zoe Saldana
Today we lost one of the greats. @TheRealStanLee, you were a inspiration and superhero to us all. Thank you for contributing so much- and giving us all something to aspire to! 💚— Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) November 12, 2018
#ripstanlee pic.twitter.com/GzFhwgU0WA
Eddie Brock/Venom rollist tuntud Topher Grace
“You know, I guess one person can make a difference” pic.twitter.com/aaY6RALtNz— Topher Grace (@TopherGrace) November 12, 2018
Eddie Brock/Venom rollist tuntud Tom Hardy
Luke Cage rolliga tuntud Mike Colter
R.I.P. @TheRealStanLee You inspired is all. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/QGZsESNuNA— Mike Colter (@realmikecolter) November 12, 2018
«Spider-Man» rollist tuntud Tom Holland
Marveli filmide lavastajad vennad Russod
Thank you for filling our childhoods with such joy. You will be dearly, dearly missed... pic.twitter.com/Qt2sZqaNlc— Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) November 12, 2018
Sarjast «Luke Cage» tuntud Rosario Dawson
Overwhelmed with love and gratitude for the late, great hero, Stan Lee. Rest In Paradise. Thank you for your imagination, creativity, tenacity, inspiration and love!!! https://t.co/4WqHCtDXE1— Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) November 12, 2018
Talvesõdalase rollist tuntud Sebastian Stand
Tony Stark/Iron-Man rollist tuntud Robert Downey Jr.
Marvel Cinematic Universe looja Kevin Feige
No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and his millions of fans. #ThankYouStan #Excelsior!— Kevin Feige (@Kevfeige) November 12, 2018
