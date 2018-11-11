P, 11.11.2018
California osariiki laastab metsatulekahju.

FOTO: Reuters / Scanpix

California on viimastel päevadel metsikutes leekides olnud. Oma kodud peavad maha jätma tuhanded ja tuhanded inimesed. Nende seas on ka kuulsused, kes sotsiaalmeedia abil tänavad abistajaid ning suunavad looduskatastroofile tähelepanu.

Vaata, kes tuntud inimestest on metsatulekahju osas sõna võtnud.

Family is safe! Praying for everyone out here!

Lady Gaga tänab abistajaid.

Charlie Sheen ei suutnud oma vanemaid leida. Hiljem lõppes aga kõik õnnelikult, kui nii Martin kui Janet olid turvalises kohas.

James Woods pakkus oma Twitterit, et inimesed saaksid oma lähedased leida.

Cher on ametis palvetamisega.

Saatejuht Ryan Seacrest on mõtetes abivajajatega.

«Will ja Grace» sarjast tuntud näitlejanna Debra Messing jagab inimestele pääste kohta informatsiooni.

Saatejuht Ellen DeGeneres andis teada, et Californiast on evakueeritud sadu tuhandeid inimesi.

Näitlejanna Alyssa Milano andis teada, et hobused ja lapsed (selles järjekorras) on turvalises kohas.

Apple'i juht Tim Cook andis teada, et tema firma aitab rahaliselt päästetöödes osalejaid.

Režissöör Guillermo del Toro‏ teatas, et kuigi tema kunstikollektsioon võib ohus olla, siis pääses tema eluga.

Podcasti juht Joe Rogan tänab tuletõrjujaid.

Näitleja ja lavastaja Kevin Smith palus abi hobuste evakueerimisega.

Kim Kardashian palvetab.

«Kontorist» tuntud Rainn Wilson teatas, et pidi evakueeruma oma Thousand Oaksis asuvast kodust.

Khloe Kardashian sõnas, et ta on koos oma venna ja lastega ning nad kõik palvetavad.

Olivia Munn jagab kohaliku politsei hädateadet. 

