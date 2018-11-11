California on viimastel päevadel metsikutes leekides olnud. Oma kodud peavad maha jätma tuhanded ja tuhanded inimesed. Nende seas on ka kuulsused, kes sotsiaalmeedia abil tänavad abistajaid ning suunavad looduskatastroofile tähelepanu.
Vaata, kes tuntud inimestest on metsatulekahju osas sõna võtnud.
Laulja Robin Thicke viis oma perekonna ohutsoonist eemale.
Lady Gaga tänab abistajaid.
Thank you to the fire fighters, police, first and emergency responders for doing above and beyond everything you can do to help us. You are true heroes. #CaliforniaFire— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 10, 2018
Charlie Sheen ei suutnud oma vanemaid leida. Hiljem lõppes aga kõik õnnelikult, kui nii Martin kui Janet olid turvalises kohas.
i cannot— Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) November 10, 2018
get ahold of
my parents,
Martin and Janet Sheen.
they
are in the
group, at the
staging ground
near Zuma Beach.
if
anyone
has eyes on
them,
please let me
know that they
are safe and sound
in the middle of
this horrific scenario.
thank you
in advance.
xox
©️
James Woods pakkus oma Twitterit, et inimesed saaksid oma lähedased leida.
For twelve hours we have been using two dedicated hashtags (#CampFireJamesWoods, #SoCalFiresJamesWoods) so people can coordinate finding each other on my @Twitter feed. Just tweet info on missing persons using a hashtag by geography or search for those missing the same way.— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 9, 2018
Cher on ametis palvetamisega.
🙏🏻PRAYING FOR EVERYONE IN PATH OF FIRE🔥— Cher (@cher) November 9, 2018
I HAVE SEEN DESTRUCTION OF FIRE ALL MY LIFE....
Saatejuht Ryan Seacrest on mõtetes abivajajatega.
Multiple fires burning in California right now, including the #woolseyfire in Malibu. Thinking of everyone under evacuation and the firefighters working hard to protect families, animals, and homes. Stay safe!— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) November 9, 2018
«Will ja Grace» sarjast tuntud näitlejanna Debra Messing jagab inimestele pääste kohta informatsiooni.
California Wildfires are sweeping through Southern California. HERE are EMERGENCY NUMBERS. Please share them widely. SWIPE #fires #Woolseyfire #californiafires https://t.co/eqBHrjLxse— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) November 10, 2018
Saatejuht Ellen DeGeneres andis teada, et Californiast on evakueeritud sadu tuhandeid inimesi.
Hundreds of thousands of people have been asked to evacuate their homes in California. If you’re in the path of the fires, please stay safe and know I’m thinking of you. And firefighters, I love you.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 9, 2018
Näitlejanna Alyssa Milano andis teada, et hobused ja lapsed (selles järjekorras) on turvalises kohas.
Horses are finally safe. My children are safe. My home is in jeopardy but... everything with a heartbeat is safe. Thank you all for your concern.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 9, 2018
To those who insisted on still being hurtful because our political affiliation is different, you are what is wrong with the country.
Apple'i juht Tim Cook andis teada, et tema firma aitab rahaliselt päästetöödes osalejaid.
Praying for the safety of our neighbors, loved ones and all those affected by the rapidly spreading fires in California. We’re grateful to the firefighters and first responders working to keep everyone safe. Apple is donating to relief efforts for Northern & Southern California.— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 9, 2018
Režissöör Guillermo del Toro teatas, et kuigi tema kunstikollektsioon võib ohus olla, siis pääses tema eluga.
Evacuated last night. Bleak House and the collection may be endangered but the gift of life remains. Thousand Oaks and Agoura are still in danger. Malibu is being evacuated.— Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 9, 2018
Podcasti juht Joe Rogan tänab tuletõrjujaid.
Näitleja ja lavastaja Kevin Smith palus abi hobuste evakueerimisega.
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA! Anybody near #Malibu with a horse trailer, SYCAMORE FARM needs to evacuate 40 horses from 3661 Cross Creek Road before the fires get there! #WoolseyFire https://t.co/XJe0x85TBo— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) November 9, 2018
Kim Kardashian palvetab.
🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/zzejJnE0x6— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 9, 2018
«Kontorist» tuntud Rainn Wilson teatas, et pidi evakueeruma oma Thousand Oaksis asuvast kodust.
My House has been evacuated due to nearby fires in Thousand Oaks. (The pigs & dogs are fine, thank you) Please send your prayers to the people of Thousand Oaks and the victims of the shooting that are now having to evacuate their homes and neighborhoods. Then send them some cash.— RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) November 9, 2018
Khloe Kardashian sõnas, et ta on koos oma venna ja lastega ning nad kõik palvetavad.
I am with Rob, Dream and True and I am up keeping watch! Saying prayers and thanking all of the brave firefighters who risk their lives for us ❤️❤️ https://t.co/eVlJgWSqVd— Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 9, 2018
Olivia Munn jagab kohaliku politsei hädateadet.
#WoolseyFire *UPDATE* Approx. 35,000 acres, 0% contained, very significant number of homes in the operational area damaged or destroyed by fire. More than 200,000 residents and 75,000 homes under mandatory evacuation. 0700 @CAL_FIRE will assume command of this fire. pic.twitter.com/axqnQKYjYQ— LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) November 10, 2018
