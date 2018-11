Raju! Uku Suviste pääses populaarses Vene talendisaates järgmisesse vooru

It’s a great honour to participate in The Voice of Russia @voice1tv . I would especially like to thank the phenomenal @anilorak , and I am thrilled and looking forward to work with her! I am also grateful for Sergey Shnurov and all my supporters. See you in the next round! 🙏 #голос #голос7 #thevoice

A post shared by UKU SUVISTE (@ukusuviste) on Nov 4, 2018 at 10:47am PST