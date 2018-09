VIDEO Nüüd on küll käes! Inglismaal märgati salapärast vee-elukat

FILE -This is an undated file photo of a shadowy shape that some people say is a photo of the Loch Ness monster in Scotland. An underwater robot exploring Loch Ness has discovered a dark, monster-shaped mass in its depths. Disappointingly, tourism officials say Thursday April 14, 2016 the 30-foot (9 meter), object is not the fabled Loch Ness Monster, but a prop left over from a 1970 film. (AP Photo, File)

FOTO: /AP