Uus kohalik instanümf on sündinud: Laura Põldvere instapildid lähevad üha seksikamaks

Kiss your own fingertips and hug your own curves. You are made of waves and honey and spicy peppers when it is necessary. You are a goddess, I hope you haven’t forgotten. ✨🔥⭐️ #perfectlyimperfect #bodygoals #braclub #lingerie #body #embraceyourself #curves #happywithmyself #loveyourbody #girlpower #eforespa #hilton #bra #girls #memyselfandi #amybloom #dontcare #workout #motivation #fitspiration #dedication #inthegame #getfit #loveyourself #laura #laurapõldvere

A post shared by Laura // Laura Põldvere (@laurapoldvere) on Sep 2, 2018 at 11:00am PDT