Vaat, kus tirts! Iiris Vesik oli väiksena hulljulge ja isepäine

Throwback Thursday. I don’t think I’ve ever really changed. My hair still is messy always (all though now I just put a hat on it) and I get cold sores like twice a year. My mom says that when I was a child I used to be fearless to the point where I would just fall flat on my face instead of using my hands as a means of protection from the ground😆. Trying to tap back into that with newborn faith and slowly but surely developed skills (of using my hands). Also, i had a really strong sense of what i wanted to wear and i knew I wanted to travel. Hurricane kid. Always performing. What were u like as a child?🌿 #throwbackthursday #kodomo

