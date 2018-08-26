USA senaator ja sõjakangelane John McCain suri 81-aastasena, teatas eile tema ametkond. McCain, kes on möödunud aastast saadik vähiga võidelnud, otsustas oma ravi lõpetada, teatas reedel tema perekond.
«Senaator John Sidney McCain III suri 25. augustil kohaliku aja järgi kell 04.28. Senaatoriga olid surmahetkel koos tema naine Cindy ja nende perekond,» kirjutati teadaandes.
«Oma surmahetkeks oli senaator Ameerika Ühendriike truult teeninud 60 aastat,» lisati avalduses, vahendas Postimees.
Pärast mehe surma avalikuks tegemist, on mitmed tuntud inimesed sotsiaalmeedias sõna võtnud ja mälestanud teda heade sõnadega.
Meelelahutusblogija Perez Hilton
Celebs, politicians, and public figures react to the death of #JohnMcCain: https://t.co/ONK6nhsFbA pic.twitter.com/n9HIcLL1H9— Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) August 26, 2018
Endine USA president Barack Obama
Our statement on the passing of Senator John McCain: pic.twitter.com/3GBjNYxoj5— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 26, 2018
Endine USA asepresident Joe Biden
John McCain was many things – a proud graduate of the Naval Academy, a Senate colleague, a political opponent.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 26, 2018
But, to me, more than anything, John was a friend. He will be missed dearly. pic.twitter.com/AS8YsMLw3d
Endine USA välisminister Hillary Clinton
.@SenJohnMcCain lived a life of service to his country, from his heroism in the Navy to 35 years in Congress. He was a tough politician, a trusted colleague, and there will simply never be another like him. My thoughts and prayers are with Cindy and his entire family.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 26, 2018
Näitleja Mark Hamill
#RIP John McCain- the last of the principled Republicans. He had "a fidelity to something higher... the courage to put the greater good above our own." vs "Hearts and Prayers"... yada yada yada— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 26, 2018
#EloquenceVsGeneric pic.twitter.com/ZuyX5sMz03
Näitleja Bette Midler
John McCain: "Guts, grit, and grace"— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2018
Endine Briti peaminister David Cameron
The USA has lost a brave, principled and inspiring leader. The world has lost a great defender of liberty. RIP Senator John McCain. Prayers and love to your family. pic.twitter.com/cFyPaRNmgR— David Cameron (@David_Cameron) August 26, 2018
Iisraeli peaminister Benjamin Netanyahu
His support for Israel never waivered. It sprang from his belief in democracy and freedom. The State of Israel salutes John McCain.— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) August 26, 2018
Laulja LeAnn Rimes
Very sad news to hear John McCain has left this world. Sending prayers and LovE to the McCain family. #JohnMcCain #RIP— LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) August 26, 2018
Poliitikaekspert Ben Shapiro
John McCain served America with distinction and honor. He was a patriot who understood down to his bones that America is exceptional. It is exceptional because of people like him. Godspeed, Senator.— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 26, 2018
Näitleja Tom Hanks
Duty. Honor. Country. Our nation thanks you, John McCain. There has been no finer son of America... Hanx— Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) August 26, 2018
USA presidendi nõunik ja tütar Ivanka Trump
Honoring the memory and legacy of Senator John McCain, an American patriot, who served our great nation with distinction.— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 26, 2018
My prayers are with Senator McCain’s family and loved ones as our nation mourns his passing.
Ajakirjanik Al Roker
A true patriotic, independent American hero is gone. Our thoughts and prayers are with @SenJohnMcCain and his family. He will be truly missed. pic.twitter.com/8txmMxYGtF— Al Roker (@alroker) August 26, 2018
Näitleja Pauley Perrette
Had much respect for John McCain. And as a girl who also ADORES my own daddy, my heart breaks for @MeghanMcCain and the whole family. #RIP— Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) August 26, 2018
Ajakirjanik ja autor Maria Shriver
Heartbreaking news today about @SenJohnMcCain. As an American, I am grateful to him for his service to our country until the very end.— Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) August 26, 2018
My love goes out to his family. Let’s all take a moment and be kind to his family and all others battling cancer.
Näitleja Alyssa Milano
Turn on your sound and listen to John McCain’s decency and integrity. pic.twitter.com/bgdjyCxwSN— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 26, 2018
Ettevõtja Elon Musk
The world lost a great man in John McCain. He was an honorable, kind, brave and fundamentally decent human being. If only there were more such people in the world.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 26, 2018
Ettevõtja Bill Gates
My thoughts are with John McCain's family, friends, and colleagues. His passing is a loss for our country.— Bill Gates (@BillGates) August 26, 2018
Telesaatejuht Dr. Phil
Robin and I offer our most heartfelt condolences to the entire McCain Family. A devoted husband and father, John McCain was truly a great American hero at many levels. Our prayers are with you all. #RIPSenatorMcCain— Dr. Phil (@DrPhil) August 26, 2018
Endine USA president Bill Clinton
John McCain believed that every citizen has a responsibility to make something of the freedoms given by our Constitution, and from his heroic service in the Navy to his 35 years in Congress, he lived by his creed every day. https://t.co/946T7PnG53— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) August 26, 2018
Näitleja William Baldwin
They don’t make ‘em like this anymore…— Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) August 26, 2018
War hero
POW
Political icon
Maverick
Didn’t agree with him on many social issues, angered me at times but always admired his ability to reach across the aisle and conduct his politics with grace & dignity.
God Speed #JohnMcCain#Respect pic.twitter.com/jSjOTOJzbR
Kirjanik Stephen King
John McCain's finest moment (for me) came in 2008, when a woman at a rally referred to Obama as an Arab. "No, ma'am," McCain replied. "He's a decent family man, a citizen that I just happen to have disagreements with." That's manning up.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 26, 2018
Jutusaatejuht Jimmy Kimmel
America lost a real hero today. Condolences to @cindymccain, the McCain family and the Arizonans who were so fortunate to have the opportunity to vote for a man of principle. John McCain’s sacrifice and the sacrifices made by all our POWs and MIAs must never be forgotten.— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 26, 2018
Näitleja Jamie Lee Curtis
John McCain. HERO 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/czaapqThS2— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) August 26, 2018
Näitleja Ron Perlman
May God Bless Senator John McCain........— Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) August 26, 2018
Näitleja Ashton Kutcher
Sending love to the McCain family. A hero has fallen.— ashton kutcher (@aplusk) August 26, 2018
Poliitik Bernie Sanders
John McCain was an American hero, a man of decency and honor and a friend of mine. He will be missed not just in the U.S. Senate but by all Americans who respect integrity and independence. Jane and I send our deepest condolences to his family.— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 26, 2018
USA asepresident Mike Pence
Karen and I send our deepest condolences to Cindy and the entire McCain family on the passing of Senator John McCain. We honor his lifetime of service to this nation in our military and in public life. His family and friends will be in our prayers. God bless John McCain.— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) August 26, 2018
Näitleja Patricia Arquette
John McCain you were a noble man. Rest In Peace.— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) August 26, 2018
Koomik Whoopi Goldberg
Senator John McCain passed today, all i can think about..he never stopped trying to do his best. What an honor it’s been to know him. My condolences to the family he loved and adored and to his daughter & my friend @MeghanMcCain...from all my family, much love— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 26, 2018
USA president Donald Trump
My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018
Saatejuht ja McCaini tütar Meghan McCain
I love you forever - my beloved father @SenJohnMcCain pic.twitter.com/Y50tVQvlVe— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2018
Elu24 maksab vihje eest tasu!SAADA vihje