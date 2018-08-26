P, 26.08.2018
"Mida zenimaks promotakse festivali imidž, seda agressiivsemad inimesed osutuvad festivali suurimateks fännideks" Katrin Pauts
Tuntud inimeste järelhüüded lahkunud USA senaatorile John McCainile Barack Obama, Ashton Kutcher, Elon Musk jt

Lahkunud senaator John McCain.

FOTO: Chris Wattie / Reuters / Scanpix

USA senaator ja sõjakangelane John McCain suri 81-aastasena, teatas eile tema ametkond. McCain, kes on möödunud aastast saadik vähiga võidelnud, otsustas oma ravi lõpetada, teatas reedel tema perekond.

«Senaator John Sidney McCain III suri 25. augustil kohaliku aja järgi kell 04.28. Senaatoriga olid surmahetkel koos tema naine Cindy ja nende perekond,» kirjutati teadaandes.

«Oma surmahetkeks oli senaator Ameerika Ühendriike truult teeninud 60 aastat,» lisati avalduses, vahendas Postimees.

Pärast mehe surma avalikuks tegemist, on mitmed tuntud inimesed sotsiaalmeedias sõna võtnud ja mälestanud teda heade sõnadega.

Meelelahutusblogija Perez Hilton

Endine USA president Barack Obama 

Endine USA asepresident Joe Biden 

Endine USA välisminister Hillary Clinton 

Näitleja Mark Hamill 

Näitleja Bette Midler 

Endine Briti peaminister David Cameron 

Iisraeli peaminister Benjamin Netanyahu 

Laulja LeAnn Rimes 

Poliitikaekspert Ben Shapiro 

Näitleja Tom Hanks 

USA presidendi nõunik ja tütar Ivanka Trump 

Ajakirjanik Al Roker 

Näitleja Pauley Perrette 

Ajakirjanik ja autor Maria Shriver 

Näitleja Alyssa Milano 

Ettevõtja Elon Musk 

Ettevõtja Bill Gates 

Telesaatejuht Dr. Phil 

Endine USA president Bill Clinton 

Näitleja William Baldwin 

Kirjanik Stephen King 

Jutusaatejuht Jimmy Kimmel 

Näitleja Jamie Lee Curtis

Näitleja Ron Perlman 

Näitleja Ashton Kutcher

Poliitik Bernie Sanders

USA asepresident Mike Pence

Näitleja Patricia Arquette

Koomik Whoopi Goldberg

USA president Donald Trump

Saatejuht ja McCaini tütar Meghan McCain

