Mjäu! Need kingad on tehtud kõndimiseks: Helen Adamson üllatab julgete jalavarjudega

It is amazing how much quality time can give to you. Sometimes it can be a new experience and sometimes it is just laying in bed and talking with your boyfriend. • I had forgotten how much I love just talking and discussing about the future and our plans. Today we had and hour and a half and we spent it listening to eachother. • So easy but with a hectic life so easy to forget as well. Today it was all I needed to feel healed and more in tune with myself! • Take at least 5 minutes today to ask from your love one how was their day, do they need help with anything and just tell them you love them! ❤ #wowyager #qualitytime #visittallinn 📸@taavitonnisson

A post shared by Helen Adamson (@helenadamson) on Aug 23, 2018 at 8:15am PDT