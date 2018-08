Video: Shia LaBeouf on totaalselt muutunud, elades uue filmirolli jaoks erakuna Soomes Lapimaal

🐐🐐🐐 Photo by @justin_lubin - “Shia LaBeouf is one of the most talented actors I’ve worked with. He brings a raw intensity I haven’t seen on set in a very long time. A great shot can happen when you’re just hanging out. And it doesn’t hurt when you’re on a #davidayer set to boot.”

