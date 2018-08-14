Julge samm: pesumodell näitas pärast traagilist õnnetust oma armilist nägu

As I’m getting ready to return to work, feeling strong and near myself again, I want to be completely honest with you, in this day and age where we seemingly share all, I needed some time, healing physically and emotionally. I do however want the truth known. Nearly 2 months ago I had an accident. There’s a reason I was public about my lupus and aps diagnosis from the start, a lifelong incurable (for now) condition I didn’t know what I or still am in for. I unfortunately had a seizure on my staircase, I fell from over 7ft and landed on my face. I suppose it’s ironic that I’m a model, however I’m grateful I didn’t break my neck. I’ve managed to come full circle with that gratefulness, and luck. I could of had it holding my daughter for example, or I could be in a wheelchair, or not breathing at all. With fashion week coming soon I wanted to acknowledge my new lighting bolt scar on my forehead (aka offical wizard now 🙋‍♀️) lip and chin. As the scars fade, apart of me wants nothing to do with them and a part of me wants to embrace them. They make us who we are. Plus wearing daily makeup to cover my face is something I do not do. Life isn’t all rainbows. I’ve found strength the past few months following people who are brave to share their physical and emotional ongoing battles. Thank you @elly.mayday (battling ovarian cancer) thank you @chelseabonner (battling fibromyalgia) thank you @_indianrosee & @selenagomez (fellow lupus warriors) thank you. To anyone that’s going through something I’m sorry for the pain you have to endure. You are always welcome to DM questions about SLE (lupus) or APS. Thank you to the hospital staff and doctors who were fast to treat me. Thank you to my love of my life saving me. Sending out love and positive vibes. You can always follow @lupusorg or @lupusla to help support lupus research. This photo is from the hospital a couple of months ago and one from a week ago. 🖤😘 Peace Robyn

A post shared by Robyn Lawley (@robynlawley) on Aug 13, 2018 at 6:20am PDT