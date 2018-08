Mis toimub?! Tomatierootika vallutab sotsiaalmeediat

. ❤ ORGANIC TOMATOES ❤ The local organic farmers market in dubai closed for the summer three weeks ago ... @farmersmarketme On the last day I bought up a big stash of the most delicious tomatoes from the Al Shuwib Organic Farm. I was going to make some pasta sauces and chutneys - but as the weeks went by - Mr Flavors and I devoured the whole lot by having fried tomatoes on toast ! 😄🤣😄 It has been a tantalizing time for our taste buds ! Till next season !! #MissYouAlready ❤❤❤❤❤

