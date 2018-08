20-meetri kõrguselt sillalt alla kukkunud ja imekombel ellu jäänud tüdruku lükkas alla sõbranna

Dark skies and even darker blue waters of Lewis River. I was able to stop by an check this place out finally after it came recommended by some people I met at Cider Creek Grist Mill a month ago. Tons of little trails and waterfalls tucked away to explore. Winter is definitely coming and I'm excited to see what this place looks like with some snow on the ground. . . . . . . #Moultonfallsbridge #moultonfalls

A post shared by Raymond Stiehl (@raymond_stiehl) on Nov 22, 2017 at 6:27pm PST