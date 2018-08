Foto: Robbie Williamsi abikaasa avaldas seninägemata pulmapildi

@robbiewilliams 8 years ago today we got married. Thank you for taking the midnight train to anywhere with me. It's been the journey of a lifetime. Happy Anniversary! I love you!! ❤️❤️ #happyanniversary #soulmate #ryda AWxx

A post shared by Ayda Field Williams (@aydafieldwilliams) on Aug 7, 2018 at 2:30am PDT