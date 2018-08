Pime ameeriklanna fännab Eesti 90ndate muusikat: eestlasi ei huvita, mida teised neist arvavad

So I love #estonian music. I posted to #reddit a few months ago asking if anyone had some old music I could have or buy. Today someone came from Estonia to Helsinki just to give me these. I am flattered and so grateful😍😍😍❤😍❤😍

