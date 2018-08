Eesti tantsija Alisa Tsitseronova võlus koos paarilisega muusikamaailma tipu südame

IT'S DUEL TIME!!! Tune in on @nbcworldofdance already tomorrow and check our flirting game with @josephtsosh being strong!❤️ Guess who we're dueling with🙃!? @nbc #worldofdance #nbcworldofdance #nbc #alisaandjoseph

A post shared by Alisa Tsitseronova (@alisatsitseronova) on Jul 31, 2018 at 2:07pm PDT