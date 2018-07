Youtuber Hannah Hart tegi kallimale abieluettepaneku: tahtsin näidata kui oluline ta minu jaoks on ja vastutasuks vapper olla

#enGAYged 💍 I proposed! She said yes! There were many wonderful and hilarious details involved and we will share them all, but right now I just really needed to tell you guys and didn't want to wait anymore. We will do a whole video about it and tell the whole story. But right now is just to share the exciting news!!! We are gonna get married, babyyyy!!

A post shared by Hannah Hart (@harto) on Jul 27, 2018 at 10:09am PDT