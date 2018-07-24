T, 24.07.2018
Ükskõik kui kole ja "paks" ma kellegi arust olen, leian, et me peaks olema rohkem toetavad naiste kehaliste muutuste osas. Madli Vilsar
Kuulsused mälestavad Kanadas toimunud tulistamise ohvreid

Kanada peaminister Justin Trudeau.

FOTO: Justin Tang / The Canadian Press/PA Images/Scanpix

Pühapäeval Kanadas toimunud tulistamises suri kaks inimest ja vigastada 12. Greektowni naabruskonnas toimunud tulistamise järel on erinevad tuntud inimesed jaganud hukkunutele kaastunnet.

Tulistamine toimus Danforthi ja Logani puiestee lähedal kell 22, kirjutas Global News Kanada.

Toronto politseiülem Mark Saunders sõnas esmaspäeva hommikul, et korrakaitsjad saabusid sündmukohale ning identifitseerisid kiiresti püstoliga relvastatud kahtlusaluse. Sellele järgnes tulevahetus ning 29-aastane tulistaja suri sündmuskohal.

Pärast seda hakkasid mitmed kuulsused, enamasti kanadalased, sotsiaalmeedia vahendusel ohvrite mälestuseks kasutama Twitteri linke #TorontoStrong ja #Danforth, et avaldada neile kaastunnet.

Kaastunde avaldajate seas oli ka Kanada peaminister Justin Trudeau.

