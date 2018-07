Kummastav! Iiris Vesik on leidnud endale kummalise tantsupartneri

This swan feather was given to me by my grandmother who picked it ten years ago from a beach at Hiiumaa island, Estonia. It was in a drawer for a long time, but now it dances with me everywhere i go. I really recommend dancing with a feather, it feels absurd and thus it brings you closer to how life really is. Got inspired by magical ladies @keilykas and @triinkarp, the first ladies in my life who i saw dancing with feathers✨💖🐬picture by @xivmm photography! #iirismusic iirismusic #feathers #swan #swanbonecity #lithuania #tovelo #8daysaweek

A post shared by IIRIS (@iirismusic) on Jul 21, 2018 at 5:30am PDT