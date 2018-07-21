Pildid: noored naised ja palju vanemad mehed ehk sotsmeedias kogub populaarsust teemaviide #abikaasamitteisa

Internetis on levima hakanud trend, kus suurte vanusevahedega paarid postitavad sotsmeediasse pilte, tähistamaks nõnda oma armastust ning tõestamaks, et vanus tõepoolest on kõigest number.
Teemaviitega #abikaasamitteisa alustas fotograaf Courtney Thornton, kelle abikaasa Vann on temast 25 aastat vanem. Naine on väsinud sellest, et peab pidevalt oma abielu kaitsma ning tegelema negatiivsete inimestega - nii pereringis kui ka võhivõõrastega tänavalt.
Courtney tunnistab ka, et teda on tihti kutsutud ka «kullakaevajaks» ning väidetud, et tal on «probleemid isaga».
Love spending my Sundays with you 💘 #HusbandNotDad pic.twitter.com/aMySWT4fUu— Courtney Thornton (@courtlyb) August 21, 2016
Ent fotograaf otsustas sellistele inimestele vastu hakata ning lõi sotsmeediasse postituse teemaviitega #abikaasamitteisa, tähistamaks nõnda oma armastust. Nüüd aga on mitusada naist, kes on Courtney'st inspiratsiooni saanud, otsustanud sama teha.
Vaata pilte:
@courtlyb— Sunset Re`a Notheis (@hunnybear0812) May 6, 2018
Hey! I just read an article about you and your hubby. My hubs will be 50 in a few days and Im going on 24. 26 age Gap & married for 5 years with 3 kids. #HusbandNotDad pic.twitter.com/Xwk5jpbuje
#HusbandNotDad well, biologically speaking, he's Caucasian and I'm Asian. 😂 but I've seen this hashtags from facebook so I guess I should share mine. We have 21 years age gap. ♥ but then you realize, age doesn't matter. If you love a person, you love a person. pic.twitter.com/S0xQlGoMZG— Alaizah Kate Lachica (@alaizah_kate) June 24, 2018
#husbandnotdad We met when I was 28 and he was 40. Been together for 23 years and counting..— Char (@wegnerlax) July 18, 2018
best decision I ever made. pic.twitter.com/sF2TIkGlft
There’s a hashtag! #husbandnotdad! people still get surprised when they realise S and I are a couple with our 19yr age difference but it suits us just fine pic.twitter.com/If1TjTNDgX— Georgie BOOM (@MistressBoom) April 19, 2018
You can't help who you fall in love with. You can help who you pay attention to. Ignore the negative and enjoy. My amazing husband and I— Jennifer Ann Engel (@JenEngel1968) April 6, 2018
Got engaged after 2 weeks of dating and married 5 months later. We celebrate our 26th in June. #husbandnotdad pic.twitter.com/IHVLkNPBke
