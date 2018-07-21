L, 21.07.2018
Pildid: noored naised ja palju vanemad mehed ehk sotsmeedias kogub populaarsust teemaviide #abikaasamitteisa

FOTO: Elu24 kollaaž

Internetis on levima hakanud trend, kus suurte vanusevahedega paarid postitavad sotsmeediasse pilte, tähistamaks nõnda oma armastust ning tõestamaks, et vanus tõepoolest on kõigest number.

Teemaviitega #abikaasamitteisa alustas fotograaf Courtney Thornton, kelle abikaasa Vann on temast 25 aastat vanem. Naine on väsinud sellest, et peab pidevalt oma abielu kaitsma ning tegelema negatiivsete inimestega -  nii pereringis kui ka võhivõõrastega tänavalt.

Courtney tunnistab ka, et teda on tihti kutsutud ka «kullakaevajaks» ning väidetud, et tal on «probleemid isaga». 

Ent fotograaf otsustas sellistele inimestele vastu hakata ning lõi sotsmeediasse postituse teemaviitega #abikaasamitteisa, tähistamaks nõnda oma armastust. Nüüd aga on mitusada naist, kes on Courtney'st inspiratsiooni saanud, otsustanud sama teha.

Vaata pilte:

 

Stay golden, pony boy ✨ #StayCachet #StayCultured

A post shared by Cherie Rose Martin (@fromnadatoprada_) on

