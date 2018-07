Varsti müügis: verest ja tuhast tehtud Charles Mansoni portreemaal

Second layer on the first Painting in the series, of CHARLES MANSON human blood/cremains project, being done as agreed in for the contributor of the ashes... #ryanalmighty #real #human #blood #painting #art #charlesmanson #charliemanson #mansonfamily #darkart #morbid #macabre #atwa #ryan #almighty #gillikin

A post shared by Ryan Almighty (@almighty666) on Jul 19, 2018 at 6:23pm PDT