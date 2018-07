Ja tuli ära: Dwayne Johnsonit kritiseeriti invaliidist tegelaskuju mängimise pärast

A real pleasure to be on @goodmorningamerica this am with my SKYSCRAPER writer/director @rawsonthurber and the man who was a big inspiration for my amputee character in the film, @teamglas. He»s very excited to see the film for the first time tonight and myself and Rawson are very proud to show him. What a man. #Backstage #GMA #SKYSCRAPER

A post shared by therock (@therock) on Jul 10, 2018 at 7:59am PDT