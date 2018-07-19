N, 19.07.2018
«Kui inimene kannab päris karusnahka, kannab ta surma, neil riietel on halb ja kurb energia.» Hanna Martinson
Vaata, mida teevad Eesti staarid kuumal suvel: kes veedab aega kodumaa looduses, kes välismaal

Liis Lemsalu.

FOTO: Madis Sinivee / EESTI MEEDIA/SCANPIX BALTICS

Kuumad suvepäevad on taas Eestimaale jõudnud ning see on mitmed meie kodused staarid kodust välja ajanud ja tegutsema pannud. 

Vaata, mida teevad Eesti staarid kuumadel suvepäevadel.

Elina Nechayeva

Heti Tulve

Katrin Lust

Beebilõust

 

Album küpseb

A post shared by Beebilõust (@andruselbing) on

Liis Lass

Mirtel Pohla

 

Vesiroosihommikud #jäneda #piksepill #hommeesietendus

A post shared by Mirtel Pohla (@mirtelpohla) on

Anett Kontaveit

 

The weather in 🇪🇪 has just been crazy good ☀️🔥 #Pärnu

A post shared by Anett Kontaveit (@anett_kontaveit) on

Saskia Alusalu

Lenna Kuurmaa

Hanna-Liina Võsa

Elina Born

 

A post shared by ELINA BORN (@elinaborn) on

Kristel Aaslaid

 

Meresüstaga on nüüd samuti sõidetud. #powerade #ad #süstasista @powerade

A post shared by Kristel Aaslaid (@kristelaaslaid) on

Tanel Padar

Marta Laan

 

My trip advisor 🌏💙 #greece #lindos #stpaulsbay #üldseeivingu #keegieivingu

A post shared by Marta Laan (@martalaan) on

Liis Lemsalu

Grete Paia

 

Proper Saaremaa days.... 🌊 #saaremaa #saaremaasuvi #home

A post shared by Grete Paia (@gretepaia) on

Merilin Taimre

 

Last 7 days have been emotionally draining for me 😔 I am going through a big change in my life and I also stepped into a next level of spirituality with the help of @mindvalley Silva Method. Which is why it is super important to take some time off & reflect on myself. So today I'm going for a 2 hour walk with my own thoughts followed by reading my spiritual journey book 🙏🏻 Opening up to your past fears and mentalities that do not serve you anymore is hurtful, but a necessary step to grow. I really do hope this lunar eclipse into aquarius is not going to be too hard on me being a fire sign myself. I know solar eclipse on the 12th of July knocked me right off my feet without even knowing it was the time of the eclipse! Funny how I've started feeling all the energies come on strong. Now it's necessary to learn to handle them 😊 wearing @hm #hmeesti #airbaltic

A post shared by Merilin Taimre (@paljasporgand) on

Keili Sükijainen

 

Serenity vibes 💭

A post shared by KEILI SÜKIJAINEN (@keilis) on

Lunged

Hanna Martinson

 

summah 🌼

A post shared by H A N N A (@hannamartinson) on

Helen Adamson

 

This is one of the coolest places I have been to in a long time! This amazing pyramid was our bed for 2 nights and I am sorry I couldn't stay there any longer. • Besides the fact that it looks cool and you can see the nature and stars while bring inside, it is suppose to have positive effects to your health. • Pyramids structure absobs earths magnetic energy and when it is built so that it is aligned with earths magnetic north it will be most beneficial for our health. And even protecting us from harmful electomagnetic waves. • Whether you believe this theory or not, I went there with a painful knee that had been hurting me for weeks, so that walking the stairs had become uncomfortable and came back pain free! It was pretty awsome 😊 #notsponsored #wowyager #visitestonia 📸@taavitonnisson

A post shared by Helen Adamson (@helenadamson) on

Erna Husko

