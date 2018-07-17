Fitnessibeib Erna Husko kehakompleksidest: paar aastat tagasi vaatasin iga päev palehigis oma kaalunumbreid

Fitnessikaunitar Erna Husko jagab Instagramis isiklikku lugu sellest, kuidas saavutada suuri eemärke ja suurt tagumikku.
Erna Husko pöördub kõigi murelike tüdrukute poole, kardavad vaadata oma kaalunumbreid. Ka tema on teinud läbi selle kohutava perioodi oma noore elu jooksul. «Aastal 2015 jälgisin ma paaniliselt oma kaalu. Iga järgmine hommik lootsin olla grammgi kergem,» kirjeldab Erna.
Selline elu tekitas kaunitarile kohutavat stressi. «Kui mu kaal tõusis 2-3 grammi, oli mu päev rikutud,» pihib Erna Instagramis. Nüüd on ta aga oma elus uue lehe pööranud, ta ei kaalu end enam üldse. Sööb ka räpmstoitu, kui tuju on.
«Minu tänane eesmärk on lihtsalt tunda end oma kehas hästi ja tervena,» tunnistab Erna ja soovitab ka teistel pigem nii mõelda. «Numbrid on lihtsalt numbrid!» toonitab Erna.
GIRLS! Here’s the thing. We can’t achieve big goals and big bums if we’re constantly afraid of looking at the number on our scale. 😭🍑 In 2015 I was checking my weight DAILY and hoping I’d be even a gram lighter than the previous day. 🙅🏼♀️😭✋🏽 I got super stressed out trying to control it and if my weight was increasing 2-3 grams, my day was ruined?! 😶😳 RIGHT NOW I don’t weight myself at all cause my GOAL is to actually feel GOOD and HEALTHY IN MY BODY. ❤️ And that’s what you should do too. If you want to lose weight or get more booty gains, follow your own heart on that journey. ⚡️👊🏼 Cause at the end of the day NUMBERS ARE JUST NUMBERS, right?! Lifting heavy doesn’t make you look like a man, if you do it right! 🍑🔥 . Check out my booty trainings NOW to get the best tips! #linkinbio #bootywitherna
Elu24 maksab vihje eest tasu!SAADA vihje