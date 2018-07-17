Fitnessibeib Erna Husko kehakompleksidest: paar aastat tagasi vaatasin iga päev palehigis oma kaalunumbreid

GIRLS! Here’s the thing. We can’t achieve big goals and big bums if we’re constantly afraid of looking at the number on our scale. 😭🍑 In 2015 I was checking my weight DAILY and hoping I’d be even a gram lighter than the previous day. 🙅🏼‍♀️😭✋🏽 I got super stressed out trying to control it and if my weight was increasing 2-3 grams, my day was ruined?! 😶😳 RIGHT NOW I don’t weight myself at all cause my GOAL is to actually feel GOOD and HEALTHY IN MY BODY. ❤️ And that’s what you should do too. If you want to lose weight or get more booty gains, follow your own heart on that journey. ⚡️👊🏼 Cause at the end of the day NUMBERS ARE JUST NUMBERS, right?! Lifting heavy doesn’t make you look like a man, if you do it right! 🍑🔥 . Check out my booty trainings NOW to get the best tips! #linkinbio #bootywitherna

A post shared by ERNA HUSKO 👸🏼🍑 (@ernahusko) on Jul 16, 2018 at 9:03am PDT