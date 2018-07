Klõps: Madli Vilsari trikoopilt toob naeratuse näole

It is a proper summer in Estonia! ☀️ And what is amazing about this country is that it has so many great beaches and lakes to have a quick swim after long day at work! Feeling fresh and happy now! #viisinjäätisedujuma #visitestonia #eestisuvi #wearetravelgirls #sheisnotlost #buscablogs #womanwhoexplore #bookingyeah

A post shared by Madli Vilsar (@madlivilsar) on Jul 16, 2018 at 11:27am PDT