R, 13.07.2018
«Kui inimene kannab päris karusnahka, kannab ta surma, neil riietel on halb ja kurb energia.» Hanna Martinson
Rahvusvaheline beebibuum: need kuulsad inimesed said sel aastal lapsed

Rachel McAdams.

FOTO: Richard Shotwell/AP

Selles aastast on möödunud vaid pool, kuid juba on rahvusvaheliselt käivitunud beebibuum, mille ajal mitmed maailmakuulsad nimed on saanud pisibeebi vanemateks.

Siin on nimekiri nii mõnestki sel aastal lapse saanud tähest.

Natasha Bedingfield

 

#Kisses for my little Soul 📷 by @karenrayphotography

A post shared by Natasha Bedingfield (@natashabedingfield) on

Brigitte Nielsen

 

Our precious little Frida, our true love. ❤️

A post shared by Brigitte Nielsen (@realbrigittenielsen) on

Jamie Lynn Spears

Cardi B

Cardi B.

FOTO: Jamie McCarthy / AFP

Stacy Keibler

Eva Longoria

 

Morning cuddles with this angel are the best! 👶🏻 #HappyFriday

A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on

Zara ja Mike Tindall

Mike ja Zara Tindall

FOTO: Pool / Reuters/Scanpix

Haylie Duff

America Ferrera

Chrissy Teigen ja John Legend

 

Luna making me feed her babydoll so I guess I have twins now

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Miranda Kerr

MIranda Kerr.

FOTO: Danny Moloshok / Scanpix

Kirsten Dunst ja Jessie Plemons

Kirsten Dunst

FOTO: MEGA/MEGA

Jordin Sparks

Prints Williams ja Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton.

FOTO: JWMAL2 / MEGA

John Stamos

Rachel McAdams

Rachel McAdams.

FOTO: Jordan Strauss/AP

Khloe Kardashian

 

Mommy’s Little Love

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Seth Meyers

 

I'm crushing my first #fathersday as an honoree

A post shared by @ sethmeyers on

Hugh Grant

Hugh Grant ja Anna Eberstein

FOTO: CAP/PLF/HFPA/©HFPA/PLF/Capital Pictures

Robin Thicke

 

My best life!

A post shared by Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) on

Kylie Jenner

 

happy birthday North & P.. 🖤

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Christina Perri

Donald Glover

Kaader Childish Gambino muusikavideost «This is America»

FOTO: Kaader videost / Youtube.com

