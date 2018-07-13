Rahvusvaheline beebibuum: need kuulsad inimesed said sel aastal lapsed

Selles aastast on möödunud vaid pool, kuid juba on rahvusvaheliselt käivitunud beebibuum, mille ajal mitmed maailmakuulsad nimed on saanud pisibeebi vanemateks.
Siin on nimekiri nii mõnestki sel aastal lapse saanud tähest.
Natasha Bedingfield
Brigitte Nielsen
Jamie Lynn Spears
Cardi B
Stacy Keibler
Eva Longoria
Zara ja Mike Tindall
Haylie Duff
America Ferrera
‘I would want people to fight for my family. It’s that simple.’ - public school teacher protesting family separation in Milwaukee. Couldn’t have said it better myself. Tomorrow, June 30th, there are marches all over the nation to Keep Families Together and Free. I’ll be marching in DC. What about you? Find a march near you at Familiesbelongtogether.org #familiesbelongtogether
Chrissy Teigen ja John Legend
Miranda Kerr
Kirsten Dunst ja Jessie Plemons
Jordin Sparks
Prints Williams ja Kate Middleton
John Stamos
My first Father’s Day means that I don’t have to hand a kid back to the parents when someone yells cut. It means when people ask me if I'm a father, I don't have to use the goofy line, “No, but I play one on TV” My first Father’s Day means that from this day forward— I will start to look my age (and older) Most importantly, it means that for the rest of my life, I’ll always be known as someone’s dad. And that’s all I ever wanted. Happy Father’s day.
Rachel McAdams
Khloe Kardashian
Seth Meyers
Hugh Grant
Robin Thicke
Kylie Jenner
Christina Perri
Donald Glover
