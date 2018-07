🖤✨ @prayers and I wanted our Save-The-Date cards for our upcoming wedding ceremony to be something our friends could actually make use of and hang on a wall instead of just throw away. *special thank you to @lehrandblack for making our wedding stationary dreams come true! Wait till you see the actual invites!✨🖤 [song: “love’s almighty” by telepopmusik]

A post shared by Kat Von D (@thekatvond) on Apr 5, 2018 at 9:44pm PDT