Amatöör! USA saatejuht käib saunas eestlaste jaoks madalal temperatuuril

I’m all about dat sauna life! Sweating my balls off for at least 20 minutes several times a week truly makes me feel amazing. It can increase endurance, it increases blood flow to the skeletal muscles, it improves thermoregulatory control and more! @foundmyfitness has a great report about the benefits of regular sauna use on her site. “One study demonstrated that a 30 minute sauna session 2 times a week for 3 weeks post-workout increased the time that it took for study participants to run until exhaustion by 32% compared to baseline” This was accompanied by a 7.1% increase in plasma volume and a 3.5% increase in red blood cell count. Crazy shit! Follow @foundmyfitness for this kind of info and more, she’s a wealth of health and wellness information!

