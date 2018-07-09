Galerii: «Vaprad ja ilusad» täht ei pelga enda kaamera ees alasti võtta

«Vaprad ja ilusad» osatäitja Maitland Ward Baxter ei pelga enda kaamera ees alasti võtta ning teeb seda korduvalt ja korduvalt. Ta postitab pildid Instagrami, kus on tundlikke piltide avaldamine keelatud.
Aga kui pildil intiimseid kehaosasid näha ei ole, siis võib neid pilte postitada nii palju kui süda lustib. Seda 41-aastane näitleja ka teeb.
Ja nii mitmelgi juhul ei ole naine pildil üksi.
In recognition of “INTERNATIONAL WHORE’S DAY,” I want to take a minute to speak out against censorship, slut shaming and the double standard given to sexually empowered women. As so many of you know, I’ve been censored a lot over the years on here and other social media platforms, for being daring and open and authentically myself. Somehow, a woman’s nipple is offensive and a man’s is not; sex positive women are called dirty whores, while their male counterparts are applauded for being studs. Even supposedly female positive groups look down on women like me who unashamedly show their bodies and enjoy sex. I’ve always tried to push back against this norm and do my own thing, and I appreciate you guys for supporting me every step of the way. I won’t stop until both of the fists can be removed from this picture. 📸: @markmatcho
Amazing work by @adamsaperture! This is the last 24 hour reminder to join my Patreon for April 1st membership. Im totally blown away by how many have signed up so far and how I’m already ranked #1 in the entire company for my photos and social media posts! Just want to make sure if there is anyone waiting to join, make sure you get it done by midnight tomorrow March 31st. Or you will have wait until May 1st (it’s just the way billing works per company policy). No matter what, I will be posting on all my social media platforms throughout the month! www.patreon.com/maitlandward
