E, 9.07.2018
Ükskõik kui kole ja "paks" ma kellegi arust olen, leian, et me peaks olema rohkem toetavad naiste kehaliste muutuste osas. Madli Vilsar
Galerii: «Vaprad ja ilusad» täht ei pelga enda kaamera ees alasti võtta

LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 26: Maitland Ward at Maitland Ward "High Voltage" Shoot on February 26 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photos by Steve Buckley/BuzzFoto.com) Buzz Foto LLC http://www.buzzfoto.com 1112 Montana Ave. Suite 80 Santa Monica, CA 90405 1 310 441 4464 1 310 980 8822 1 310 691 3888 *** Local Caption *** Maitland Ward

FOTO: Steve Buckley/Steve Buckley/BuzzFoto.com

«Vaprad ja ilusad» osatäitja Maitland Ward Baxter ei pelga enda kaamera ees alasti võtta ning teeb seda korduvalt ja korduvalt. Ta postitab pildid Instagrami, kus on tundlikke piltide avaldamine keelatud.

Aga kui pildil intiimseid kehaosasid näha ei ole, siis võib neid pilte postitada nii palju kui süda lustib. Seda 41-aastane näitleja ka teeb.

Ja nii mitmelgi juhul ei ole naine pildil üksi.

 

Girls Night with my beautiful Lily... 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩

A post shared by Maitland Ward Baxter (@maitlandward) on

 

I think I missed a spot 🙄🚿

A post shared by Maitland Ward Baxter (@maitlandward) on

 

In recognition of “INTERNATIONAL WHORE’S DAY,” I want to take a minute to speak out against censorship, slut shaming and the double standard given to sexually empowered women. As so many of you know, I’ve been censored a lot over the years on here and other social media platforms, for being daring and open and authentically myself. Somehow, a woman’s nipple is offensive and a man’s is not; sex positive women are called dirty whores, while their male counterparts are applauded for being studs. Even supposedly female positive groups look down on women like me who unashamedly show their bodies and enjoy sex. I’ve always tried to push back against this norm and do my own thing, and I appreciate you guys for supporting me every step of the way. I won’t stop until both of the fists can be removed from this picture. 📸: @markmatcho

A post shared by Maitland Ward Baxter (@maitlandward) on

 

Slumber Party 🍑🍑🍑

A post shared by Maitland Ward Baxter (@maitlandward) on

 

Up on the roof with @markmatcho.

A post shared by Maitland Ward Baxter (@maitlandward) on

 

April 🚿 with @adamsaperture

A post shared by Maitland Ward Baxter (@maitlandward) on

