Honey Boo Boo ema oma kaalutõusu pärast ei muretse
7. juuli 2018, 11:33
Lapsstaari Honey Boo Boo ema Mama June on taas juurde võtnud, kui naudib oma vormikust täiel rinnal.
Happy 4th of July America‼️💥🇺🇸 I remember when I took this picture I had just lost 60lbs and felt great about myself. I’m still proud of this pic and myself for coming so far. Regardless if I gained a few pounds back I’m still beautimess! #LoveYourself #LoveYourSize #WereAllBeautiful #MamaJune #fromnottohot🔥
