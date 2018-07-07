Honey Boo Boo ema oma kaalutõusu pärast ei muretse

Happy 4th of July America‼️💥🇺🇸 I remember when I took this picture I had just lost 60lbs and felt great about myself. I’m still proud of this pic and myself for coming so far. Regardless if I gained a few pounds back I’m still beautimess! #LoveYourself #LoveYourSize #WereAllBeautiful #MamaJune #fromnottohot🔥

A post shared by June Shannon (@mamajune) on Jul 4, 2018 at 7:14am PDT