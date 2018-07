Luksemburgi printsess Tessy avaldas, miks ta abielu lõhki läks

#Repost @jeannechavany with @get_repost I N S P I R A T I O N A L W O M E N We are thrilled to introduce to you Tessy Antony - Business Woman, Philanthropist and UNAides Ambassador. @tessy_from_luxembourg My name is Tessy and I am a single mum of two incredible boys. Originally from LUXEMBOURG I lived in 5 different countries and worked with thousands of people. The work I do I inspired by the thousand of men, women and children I have meet on my path to happiness and success. Success for me has always been measured with the Impact my work has brought to thousand of peoples lives all around the world. Everything I do reflects my passions and I only engage with projects that inspire me and bring value to other people. I believe in teamwork, togetherness and diversity. Only by combining all of these three incredients is change possible. Change is possible but not inevitable. Hence, why I accepted my mandate at UNAids as global advocate for young women and Adolescents girls. Moreover, I co founded Professors Without Borders which has brought hope, change and skills to hundreds of young and engaged individuals all around the globe. As every single one of us, I did and constantly encounter difficult situations. That’s life and as wierd as it sounds, it is needed in order to enable personal growth, resilience and learning what ever the lesson might be. For me, of course my divorce was definitely one of the most difficult situations I have ever faced. I experienced the same feelings and emotions when I miscarried my third child. I cried for years over these two situations. Yet, I always sourced strength from my two healthy and happy boys who mean the world to me. My mindset was and remains always very clear: focus on the positivity around me, especially my two sons, and keep moving forward no matter how hard it is. Failure is natural. It all depends what you make out of it. There is always a way to turn things around to become positive and constructive for yourself, your family and people around you. Self care and resilience are key to get you through everything. Of course family and friends are crucial. However, if you’re not well from the inside out

A post shared by Theresa (@tessy_from_luxembourg) on Jun 30, 2018 at 2:47am PDT