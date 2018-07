Still in trouble with fresh air here, but still we had some good #biipl in our store. Paul - DJ, producer, drummer for group called Franz Ferdinand from Glasgow picking up local talent and punch of records that just arrived from .... Glasgow .. heh-heh #music #biitme #recordstore #visitestonia

A post shared by Biit Me Record Store (@biit.me) on Jul 3, 2018 at 6:26am PDT