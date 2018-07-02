E, 2.07.2018
Ükskõik kui kole ja "paks" ma kellegi arust olen, leian, et me peaks olema rohkem toetavad naiste kehaliste muutuste osas. Madli Vilsar
Grete Griffin tähistab on pisitütre sünnipäeva

Grete Griffin (Šadeiko)

FOTO: Instagram

Kergejõustiku kaunitar Grete Griffin  (Šadeiko) tähistab oma pisikese ingli Gloria 1-aastast sünnipäeva.

Grete kirjutab foto alla, et tema babygirl naeratab talle 24/7 ning kehastab kõige imelisemat rõõmu, mis temaga elus juhutnud on. Noor ema tunneb end õnnistatuna.

Vaata fotosid, milline rõõmus musirull on väike Gloria Griffin:

