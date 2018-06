Uskumatu! Vaata, milline näeb välja 50-aastane Kylie Minogue ilma meigita

Behind the scenes of the #Golden video, on a roof terrace in Cuba. We had no lights, no crew... no makeup!! It took some convincing from my Director, Sophie Muller but we did it! Our Director of Photography John Perez filmed the video using his personal camera. Job. Done! ⭐️

