Lana Del Rey tähistas oma 33ndat sünnipäeva merel

Poplaulja Lana Del Rey sai 33-aastaseks ja tähistas seda sõprade seas meeleoluka surfipeoga Hermosa rannal.
Vaata videot Lana Del Rey sünnipäevapeost SIIT:
Dear @lanadelrey 🌸🍍 You’re truly a sweet, sincere, & lovely person. You + @missalexkaye handled some heavy sets like a champ! we are so very proud of how well you did!! Thank you for letting us crazy local girls polish your mermaid fins & celebrate you today. and Thank you for being a down-to-earth and inspiring woman for all of us to look up to. 🙏🏼💗 Happy Birthday Surfer Girl! 🎉🌴🍍🌸👑🏄🏼♀️ @missalexkaye @surf_kitta @koss_creates #sup #surf #lessons #beachlife #lanadelrey #happybirthday #hermosabeach #la #california #instavideo #goodvibes #summer #june #instastyle #wcw #surfboard #paddleboard #igers #photooftheday #instagram #fun
Happy freaking bday to the beautiful soul in the center yes you know her, she’s kinda a big deal! We survived today’s adventures and we are only getting started. Shout out to Amanda @the_beachonista and @surf_kitta for taking such good care of us today surfing ok more like suppn 🤪 🏄♀️ 🌊 #beachhairdontcare #flowlikewater #summer2018 #bday #33 #fearLeSs #happyplace
