Varalahkunud moedisainer Kate Spade'i firma annetab suure summa suitsiidiennetusele

in honor of our company founder, kate spade, our foundation is donating over $1 million to suicide prevention and mental health awareness causes, starting with $250,000 to the @crisistextline. from june 20 through june 29, 2018, the kate spade new york foundation will also match public donations made to the crisis text line, up to the amount of $100,000. to make your donation, please go to crisistextline.org/katespadeny. thank you for your generosity and support.

A post shared by kate spade new york (@katespadeny) on Jun 20, 2018 at 6:01am PDT