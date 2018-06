Pühajärve Jaanitule korraldajad teatasid, et üritusel tohib pildistada vaid ametlik fotograaf

07.08.2006, Cala d'Or, Majorca, Spain - Prohibitory sign, photography not allowed. (prohibitory sign, prohibitory, ban, banned, prohibited, prohibit, sign, regulatory, regulatory signs, information sign, informing, inform, information, camera, photograph, photography, photographing, no photography, not allowed, rules, regulate, regulating, circle, round, crossed, red, white, colour, color, symbol, symbolical, symbolic, studio shot, nobody, horizontal) 00S060807D036CAROE.JPG - NOT for SALE in G E R M A N Y / G E R M A N Y OUT [MODEL RELEASE: NOT APPLICABLE, PROPERTY RELEASE: NOT APPLICABLE (c) caro photo agency / Sorge, http://www.carofoto.pl, info@carofoto.pl - In case of using the picture for non-journalistic purposes, please contact the agency - the picture is subject to royalty!]

FOTO: Caro / Sorge / Caro / Sorge