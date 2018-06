Vaid päevad enne lapse sündi tabas rasedat Eva Longoriat suur tragöödia

So the day I’ve been dreading happened last night. Jinxy passed away in my arms at the vet. He had a stroke that he just couldn’t come back from. He was 15 years old (96 in dog years) and he filled those years with lots of love and laughter. He was my baby before this baby in my belly came along. I’m so sad but know that he’s out of his suffering. Anyone who knew me, knew Jinxy. He will be missed by many. I love you Jinxy 💔

