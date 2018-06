Madli Vilsar kehavormidest: minu töökvaliteeti ei mõjuta see, mitu sentimeetrit mul puusa peal on

If someone had told me a while ago that I would have the courage to post a no make-up gym-selfie in a crop top, at my current weight, I would have not believed them! It is difficult, but everything happens for a reason and I am slowly learning to accept and love myself again. How ironic it seems, you need that earthquake in your life to understand that the people who really care, will love you in any shape. They just want you to be healthy and happy. And those who want to bring you down would do that anyway at anytime - just because! Every size is OK, until you feel healthy and happy with a good energy-level and lots of ❤️ to spread on your way 🌷#positivevibesonly . . . . . #bodypositive #itsthelittlethings #liveunscripted #holdthemoments #liveauthentic #photosinbetween #thehappynow #livethelittlethings #pursuepretty #gymshark #gymsharkleggings #primark #primarkgymwear #myfitnesseesti

