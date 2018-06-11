VIDEO JA PILDID Mida hullu, Tony auhindade punasel vaibal käis kits!

Tänavusel Tony auhindade tseremoonial jalutas kuulsustega koos punasel vaibal vahva kits Sparky. Loomake pakkus staaridele kõvasti konkurentsi ja sai sotsiaalmeedias kiiresti eriti populaarseks.
Kitseke Sparky jalutas mööda punast vaipa koos filmi «Once on This Island» produtsendi Ken Davenport'iga, sest just selles filmis teeb ta ka oma filmidebüüdi.
Sotsiaalmeedia on veendunud, et Sparky pakkus kõva konkurentsi ka kõige suurematele staaridele nagu näiteks Denzel Washington, Bruce Springsteen, Amy Schumer, Kerry Washington, Glenda Jackson, Andrew Garfield ja teised.
Tony auhindadega tunnustatakse New Yorgi teatri tipptegijaid.
Sparky the Goat from @OnceIslandBway is living the dream of so many humans by walking @TheTonyAwards red carpet! He looks incredibly dapper in a flawlessly tailored traditional white collar with a black bow tie.— Meg Guliford (@mkguliford) June 10, 2018
It might be a @TheTonyAwards first: A goat on the red carpet — and a stylish one, too. #TonyAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/fzxGLU9TBq— NY1 - ON STAGE (@NY1onstage) June 10, 2018
