R, 08.06.2018
«Kui ühes minu metsaaluse majas hakkaks elama šamaan, kes kutsuks igal hommikul taevavaime trummiga kohale, oleks see võimas.» Urmas Sõõrumaa, valgustatud ärimees
Kuulsuste järelhüüded lahkunud Anthony Bourdain'ile Gordon Ramsay, Jamie Oliver, Neil deGrasse Tyson jt

Anthony Bourdain

FOTO: Jonathan Alcorn / Reuters/Scanpix

Täna lahkus meie seast tuntud Ameerika telekokk ja rännumees Anthony Bourdain. Tema surm tuli kõikidele ootamatult, kuid tema mälestus jääb kindlasti kauaks kestma.

Nüüd on hakanud mitmed erinevad kuulsused telekokale järelhüüdeid tegema.

Teiste seas jätavad mehega hüvasti Gordon Ramsay, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Jamie Oliver ja Patton Oswalt.

