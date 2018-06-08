Täna lahkus meie seast tuntud Ameerika telekokk ja rännumees Anthony Bourdain. Tema surm tuli kõikidele ootamatult, kuid tema mälestus jääb kindlasti kauaks kestma.
Nüüd on hakanud mitmed erinevad kuulsused telekokale järelhüüdeid tegema.
Teiste seas jätavad mehega hüvasti Gordon Ramsay, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Jamie Oliver ja Patton Oswalt.
As @NASA searches for life on Mars, we lose the life of beloved Anthony Bourdain on Earth. Implicit and explicit reminders of how precious life is, anywhere in the universe.— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) June 8, 2018
I have to say I’m in total shock to hear that the amazing @Bourdain has just died 💔 he really broke the mould, pushed the culinary conversation, Rest in peace chef 👨🍳 🙏 thoughts and love to all his family and close friends xxxxxxxxxxx pic.twitter.com/HB7sV7CeRH— Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) June 8, 2018
Bourdain's exceptional writing made this one formerly picky, fearful eater very brave and want to try everything and I'll always be grateful for him and the worlds he opened— 🇵🇷 Lin-Manuel Miranda 🏳️🌈 (@Lin_Manuel) June 8, 2018
Truly devastated about @Bourdain. I have no words. Please if you need help, reach out. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255— Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) June 8, 2018
National Suicide Hotline— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 8, 2018
1 800 273 8255
I’ve brushed up against this darkness and I know it’s a tempting exit but REACH OUT to ANYONE. Stay on this side of it — in the light and warmth. Where you get to try again, every day.
Incredibly sad news about Anthony Bourdain. Sending such love to his family, including his CNN family, who must be hurting terribly today. If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, please remember, help is right here: Nat’l Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 8, 2018
Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 8, 2018
Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now :(— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 8, 2018
This is so awful.— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 8, 2018
Anthony Bourdain, 61, has died. He took his own life.
He was in France working on an upcoming episode of his award-winning CNN series. His close friend Eric Ripert, the French chef, found Bourdain unresponsive in his hotel room Friday morning.
Heartbroken over Anthony Bourdain. He was a kind person. This world doesn’t make sense today.— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) June 8, 2018
Grief. May Anthony Bourdain find comfort in the ever after. Just grief. Speechless.— Selma Blair (@SelmaBlair) June 8, 2018
RIP the irrepressible @Bourdain— Sue Perkins (@sueperkins) June 8, 2018
If you're in a dark place and need to talk to someone in confidence, call the Samaritans on 116 123
If you know someone who is struggling with depression/ anxiety, make a point of calling them today.
Xx https://t.co/8lDR8RdswI
Another heartbreaking loss.. you are and will always be one of my idols Anthony Bourdain.. watching your show always brought me such happiness. Thoughts and prayers are with your family now... ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mXZuS8RvSb— Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) June 8, 2018
