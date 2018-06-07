N, 07.06.2018
«Enamik vägistamisi on lihtsalt halb seks, millega naine ei jäänud rahule ega saanud orgasmi.» Germaine Greer, feminist
Postimees
Arvamus
Majandus
Maailm
EV100
Kultuur
Ilm
Sport
Pleier
Elu24
Sõbranna
Heureka
Tervis
60+
Uudised
Kirev elu
Seks
Staarid
Galeriid
Videod
Tele
Haapsalu jaanituli
Muusika
MyHits
Eurovisioon
Meeldib
Wideo

Sportlik Saskia Alusalu saadab Lord Byroni luuletuse abil kõik metsa

saada meiliga prindi artikkel saada vihje loe ja lisa kommentaare

Saskia Alusalu.

FOTO: SANDER ILVEST/Eesti Meedia/Scanpix Baltics

Kiiruisitaja Saskia Alusalu jagas sotsiaalmeedia vahendusel endast pilti, kus ta roosas kleidis ja palja jalu metsas seikleb, soovitades kõikidel võimalusel metsa minna.

Saskia Alusalu imearmast pilti saadab ka Lord Byroni luuletsitaat:

«Rajate metsateel on oma võlu,

üksikul rannaäärel on oma õndsus,

on olemas ühiskond, kuhu keegi ei tungi ... »

Terve luuletus näeb välja selline:

«There is a pleasure in the pathless woods,

There is a rapture on the lonely shore,

There is society, where none intrudes,

By the deep Sea, and music in its roar:

I love not Man the less, but Nature more,

From these our interviews, in which I steal

From all I may be, or have been before,

To mingle with the Universe, and feel

What I can ne’er express, yet cannot all conceal.»

Elu24 maksab vihje eest tasu!

SAADA vihje

Loe ka neid

Praegu oluline

Tagasi üles