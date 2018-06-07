Sportlik Saskia Alusalu saadab Lord Byroni luuletuse abil kõik metsa

Kiiruisitaja Saskia Alusalu jagas sotsiaalmeedia vahendusel endast pilti, kus ta roosas kleidis ja palja jalu metsas seikleb, soovitades kõikidel võimalusel metsa minna.
Saskia Alusalu imearmast pilti saadab ka Lord Byroni luuletsitaat:
«Rajate metsateel on oma võlu,
üksikul rannaäärel on oma õndsus,
on olemas ühiskond, kuhu keegi ei tungi ... »
Terve luuletus näeb välja selline:
«There is a pleasure in the pathless woods,
There is a rapture on the lonely shore,
There is society, where none intrudes,
By the deep Sea, and music in its roar:
I love not Man the less, but Nature more,
From these our interviews, in which I steal
From all I may be, or have been before,
To mingle with the Universe, and feel
What I can ne’er express, yet cannot all conceal.»
Elu24 maksab vihje eest tasu!SAADA vihje