K, 06.06.2018
«Enamik vägistamisi on lihtsalt halb seks, millega naine ei jäänud rahule ega saanud orgasmi.» Germaine Greer, feminist
TOP12! pluss-suuruses kaunitarid, kes ei häbene iial oma seksikaid kehakurve Fotod

Trisha Paytas

FOTO: BACKGRID / Scanpix

Volüümikate kehavormidega naised naudivad tähelepanu. Pluss-suuruses modell Hunter McGrady hakkas näiteks bikiine disainima. Instagrammer Vannessa hakkas joogavideosid tegema. Ja fänne on neil kõigil miljonites. 

Eesti kaunitar Madli Vilsar ültes hiljuti kuldsed sõnad: «Kaal ei muuda seda absoluutselt. Ma olen kindlasti palju kobam ja ebakindlam olnud 15 kilo kergemana. Ükskõik kui kole see kellegi arust on leian ma, et me peaks ka Eestis olema rohkem toetavad naiste kehaliste muutuste osas.»

Elu24 koostas topi välismaistest kurvikatest kaunitaridest:

1. Modell Ashley Graham:

Ashley Graham

FOTO: Scanpix

 

By @maxabadian

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on

2. Inglise modell Kelly Brook

Kelly Brook näitas punasel vaibal trussikuid!

FOTO: AFP / Scanpix

3. Modell Amber Rose 

Demi Rose Mawby

FOTO: Can Nguyen/Capital Pictures/Scanpix

4. Pornostaar Moriah Mills:

 

😶

A post shared by Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillss) on

5. Joogastaar Vanessa: 

 

Time to shake, strut from the old ways, refusing to be ashamed — leading the way out, see that every body is beautiful, yours is beautiful — mine is beautiful. There is no division, we are one, one tribe of sisters. Being empowered by my body and my mind, placing my skin to the earth and soaking up all it has to offer. Have more fire, more spirit, more howling, get down and dirty — find the wild. I, and my energy, is sacred. As are you. . I don’t know where this journey will take me — or where I will finally end up, But for now, I harness all that I am, and all I will be. My energy flows freely and wildly — I love this about me I move quickly, but when the moment is so good I slow down to seconds. Soaking up and enjoying what I crave . For those who may be wondering also, the antlers are deer sheds ( found while wandering) and the skull is fake ❤️ . . #empoweringwomen #loveyourbody #bewhoyouare #everybodyisbeautiful #womenwhorunwiththewolves #wildwomen #freespirit #nature #skintoearth #wanderlust #loveyourcurves

A post shared by Vanessa 🌿 Yoga & Nature (@rootedinflowing) on

6. Telesaatejuht Gemma Collins:

Gemma Collins

FOTO: Steve Ross/Capital Pictures/Steve Ross/Capital Pictures/Scanpix

 

Sunday SWAG it’s coming .... 23.05.18 ..... @boohoo ✌🏻💋 #GCxBoohoo

A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on

7.  Ameerika reality- ja internetitäht Trisha Paytas:

Trisha Paytas

FOTO: BACKGRID / Scanpix

8. Modell Tess Holliday: 

 

Hot & Ready 🍕 outfit by @prettylittlething 😈

A post shared by T E S S 🔥 (@tessholliday) on

Tess Holliday, LA based plus size model, make-up artist and blogger signs copies of her debut book, "The Not So Subtle Art of Being a Fat Girl: Loving the Skin You're In" at Waterstones Piccadilly, London on September 11, 2017.CAP/JOR©JOR/Capital Pictures Тесс Холлидей

FOTO: Scanpix

9. Modell ja laulja Ivory:

10. Pin-up modell Miss DeadlyRed:

11. Hunter McGrady:

12. Modell Candice Huffine 

Model Candice Huffine poses for the photographers as she arrives at the Gala Dinner on the occasion of the presentation of the Pirelli 2015 Calendar by Steven Meisel, unveiled in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2014. (AP Photo/Giuseppe Aresu) Кэндис Хаффин

FOTO: Scanpix

