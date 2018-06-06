Volüümikate kehavormidega naised naudivad tähelepanu. Pluss-suuruses modell Hunter McGrady hakkas näiteks bikiine disainima. Instagrammer Vannessa hakkas joogavideosid tegema. Ja fänne on neil kõigil miljonites.
Eesti kaunitar Madli Vilsar ültes hiljuti kuldsed sõnad: «Kaal ei muuda seda absoluutselt. Ma olen kindlasti palju kobam ja ebakindlam olnud 15 kilo kergemana. Ükskõik kui kole see kellegi arust on leian ma, et me peaks ka Eestis olema rohkem toetavad naiste kehaliste muutuste osas.»
Elu24 koostas topi välismaistest kurvikatest kaunitaridest:
1. Modell Ashley Graham:
2. Inglise modell Kelly Brook
3. Modell Amber Rose
4. Pornostaar Moriah Mills:
5. Joogastaar Vanessa:
Time to shake, strut from the old ways, refusing to be ashamed — leading the way out, see that every body is beautiful, yours is beautiful — mine is beautiful. There is no division, we are one, one tribe of sisters. Being empowered by my body and my mind, placing my skin to the earth and soaking up all it has to offer. Have more fire, more spirit, more howling, get down and dirty — find the wild. I, and my energy, is sacred. As are you. . I don’t know where this journey will take me — or where I will finally end up, But for now, I harness all that I am, and all I will be. My energy flows freely and wildly — I love this about me I move quickly, but when the moment is so good I slow down to seconds. Soaking up and enjoying what I crave . For those who may be wondering also, the antlers are deer sheds ( found while wandering) and the skull is fake ❤️ . . #empoweringwomen #loveyourbody #bewhoyouare #everybodyisbeautiful #womenwhorunwiththewolves #wildwomen #freespirit #nature #skintoearth #wanderlust #loveyourcurves
6. Telesaatejuht Gemma Collins:
7. Ameerika reality- ja internetitäht Trisha Paytas:
8. Modell Tess Holliday:
9. Modell ja laulja Ivory:
✨ Your friendly neighbourhood Dreamgirl ✨ . . . 📷 by @dollyshotsphotography . . . Lingerie @ewamichalak_official_lingerie from @broadlingerie Robe @catherinedlish . . . #boudoir #glamour #boudoirmodel #boudoirphotography #booty #showgirl #burlesque #burlesquedancer #burlesqueshow #burly #burlyq #glam #vamp #glamazon #amazon #thickthighs #performer #bodyacceptance #bopo #effyourbeautystandards #loveyourcurves #everybodyisbeautiful #bodypositive #selflove #plusisequal #honormycurves #curvyconfidence #plussizepinup #plushpinup
10. Pin-up modell Miss DeadlyRed:
Emerald green is a redhead’s best friend 🌲 photo by the wonderful @colmcmahon I bought this dress from @boohoo and made better by the fact I’m wearing a @rosieredcorsetry waist trainer underneath it lipstick is #lolita by @katvondbeauty 😍❤️ #green #redhead #curvy #curves #pale #pinup #beauty #redhair #curvyhair #cute #mattelips #smokeyeye #makeup #mua #curvymodel
11. Hunter McGrady:
12. Modell Candice Huffine
