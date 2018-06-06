Time to shake, strut from the old ways, refusing to be ashamed — leading the way out, see that every body is beautiful, yours is beautiful — mine is beautiful. There is no division, we are one, one tribe of sisters. Being empowered by my body and my mind, placing my skin to the earth and soaking up all it has to offer. Have more fire, more spirit, more howling, get down and dirty — find the wild. I, and my energy, is sacred. As are you. . I don’t know where this journey will take me — or where I will finally end up, But for now, I harness all that I am, and all I will be. My energy flows freely and wildly — I love this about me I move quickly, but when the moment is so good I slow down to seconds. Soaking up and enjoying what I crave . For those who may be wondering also, the antlers are deer sheds ( found while wandering) and the skull is fake ❤️ . . #empoweringwomen #loveyourbody #bewhoyouare #everybodyisbeautiful #womenwhorunwiththewolves #wildwomen #freespirit #nature #skintoearth #wanderlust #loveyourcurves

