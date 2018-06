Austria laulja selgitab Iisraeli lükkamisintsidenti: delegatsiooni liige pööras end ümber ja ütles mulle ...

Dear people of #Israel (and whoever else reads this) ! It’s been over 3 weeks since the ESC finals and the alleged “face shoving incident”. After being asked by the austrian media and having given a rectifying statement about what really happened between me and #doronmedalie , I thought this whole thing will blow over soon. Since I am still receiving messages about this on a daily basis, especially by people from Israel, i will tell my side of the story here:) I know Doron since ESC2016. He was one of the first to congratulate me on facebook, when he heard that I’ll represent Austria, he was the first to congratulate me when I reached the Finals. Nothing but support. I heard , that he said some pretty provocative things on the media since then, i think he did himself no service with that, to say the least. But in the case of what happened at the finals, he is completely innocent. Yes, I did try to congratulate Netta to her victory and yes, it was unfortunately impossible. But that was not(!) his fault . I am sure there must be a good reason(maybe someone can tell me) but if - in a completely secured delegations-only-area , in a police guarded building -there is one delegation that has extra bodyguards around the artist, this can be rather disruptive to the nice family athmosphere that makes eurovision what it is. So bottom line , they “shielded” Netta from the rest of us, Doron turned around reached out and said “We love you” . That’s all that happened. No big deal : i would have never spoken about any of this, cause there’s nothing to say:) Now let’s get back to more important things:) One Love.❤️ C

