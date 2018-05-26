10aastane ameerika poiss Desmond Napoles on LGBTQ aktivist, esineja ja dragqueen. Või siis peaks me ütlema hoopis: dragkid?
Kodus kutsutakse dragpoissi hüüdnimega Desi. Lapsele meeldis juba koolieelikuna end ema särkidesse riietada ja neist omale kleite teha ning voodiriietest parukaid punuda. Toona tundus see veel mäng. Isegi siis, kui Desmond haaras autode asemel Barbide järele, ei tundunud see vanamatele veider. Sport poissi ei köitnud, aga balletitunnid hakkasid kohe meeldima.
Kui Desmond 6aastaselt Halloweeni peoks Disney printsess Elsa kostüümi sai, ei osanud ta oma elevust kuidaig varjata. Peagi hakkas ta ka kodust väljaspool kleite kandma. Demsondil on õnneks vedanud vanematega, kes said aru, et poisi käitumisele peaks nad ise oma konservatiivsuses järele andma.
Loomulikult läksid vanemad Desmondiga ka terapeudi jutule, kuid seal soovitati last pigem mitte tagasi hoida ega hirmutada, aga ka mitte julgustada, et las Desmond areneb rahulikult ise. Karistamise asemel sai poiss rahulikult katsetuste abil ennast avastada. Tänaseks kinnitab Desmond, et on poiss, kellele meeldib end naiseks riietada ega väida, et on gei. Gei tähendab tema jaoks, et tulevikus otsiks ta omale poissõpra. Praegu on selleks veel vara.
Re-post from @boysbygirls - The amazing Desmond is photographed by Danielle Levitt for our tenth anniversary issue Muse.
Peagi tekkis Desmondill huvi esinemise vastu ja tänaseks on ta drag-rinkonnas hinnatud staar. Peale selle, et Desi riietub julgelt ei hoia ta end ka väljaütlemistes tagasi. Poisi balletihuvi on raugenud, kuid tants on päevakorral. Altes aastast 2015 on Desmondist kirjutanud mitmed moeväljaanded teiste seas ka Teen Vogue.
Oma erilist riietustiili on Desmond läbi aastate lihvinud. Hetkel inspireerivad tema stiili väidetavalt 90ndate New Yorgi ööelu värvikad klubilised, aga ka 1970ndate diskodiivad ja 1980ndate Londoni Blitz Kids.
Disaineritest meeldivad Desmondile: Alexander McQueen, Comme des Garçons, Vivienne Westwood, John Galliano, Thierry Mugler ja Betsey Johnson. Riideid aitab poisil õmmelda ema, kes igati toetab oma poja disainihuvi. Desmondi stiili võib nimetada androgüünseks avat-drag stiiliks:
Vaata videot imelisest Desmondist SIIT:
