Uus võimatu ilustandard: Toblerone'i tunnel

Thank you @donatella_versace for designing this stunning dress and thank you to the @versace team! This dress was inspired by the iconic gold chainmail and cross designs from the 1997 Versace couture show & thank you @lorraineschwartz for the beautiful jewels! #Versace #HeavenlyBodies

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 8, 2018 at 4:43am PDT