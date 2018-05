Being born in 1994, this was definitely one of my favourite jams to rock out to in my bedroom 🕺 #hitsforkids2002 #tune #vikingslikebritneytoo 🤷🏻‍♂️ PS. Are there any covers you would like to hear me do? 🤘🏼😃

A post shared by Dan Firth (@danielfirth) on May 19, 2018 at 9:07am PDT