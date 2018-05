Laura Põldvere tõestab postitantsu tantsides taas, et on tõeline supernaine

REAL QUEENS FIX EACH OTHERS CROWNS 💓 I really have just a few friends.. And I know i've been a sucky friend to them for years.. I'm so sorry.. But I do love you and I hope you know that!!! #friendship #love #upsidedowncrazylove

A post shared by Laura // Laura Põldvere (@paulamustikas) on Feb 14, 2018 at 6:38am PST