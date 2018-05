Tšehhi eurolaulik Mikolas Josef sai lavaproovis vigastada

I can confirm that I got injured during the rehearsal and the situation got worse after several hours. I cant even walk now. Got back from the first hospital and I am now heading to another one. Thanks for all your messages and prayers we are all doing our best to get me up on my feet soon. 🙏🏻❤️ I will perform no matter what.

