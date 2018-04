Change is the end result of all true learning. Read about My News & Views on Entrepreneurship to find out more 👉🏻Link in bio #womeninbusiness #work #change #entrepreneur #kristjanlepp #kroonika #bizphotography

A post shared by Ines Karu▫️Salo (@ineskarusalo) on Apr 22, 2018 at 6:53am PDT