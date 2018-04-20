reede, 20. aprill 2018
«Sa tundud üldse selline Võrno tüüpi mees.» Tanja Mihhailova lajatas Mihkel Rauale
Maailmakuulsate staaride järelhüüded varalahkunud Aviciile Calvin Harris, Anne Marie, Dua Lipa, Mario Lopez jt

Avicii

FOTO: Scanpix

Täna suri 28-aastasena Rootsi elektroonilise tantsumuusika üks tuntumaid nimesid Avicii. Pärast tema saatuslikku lahkumist on maailmakuulsad staarid esitanud sotsiaalmeedia vahendusel tema perekonnale kaastundeavaldusi.

