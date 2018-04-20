Täna suri 28-aastasena Rootsi elektroonilise tantsumuusika üks tuntumaid nimesid Avicii. Pärast tema saatuslikku lahkumist on maailmakuulsad staarid esitanud sotsiaalmeedia vahendusel tema perekonnale kaastundeavaldusi.
Our sky full of stars - R.I.P Tim Bergling 😞🙏 #Avicii— Coldplay Xtra (@coldplayxtra) April 20, 2018
What a devastating news. Our most sincere condolences to family, friends and fans of Tim Bergling - better known as Avicii. There is no denial he was one of the most influential modern dance musicians. He’ll be dearly missed. #RIPAvicii— 5 Seconds Of Summer Updates (@5SOSFamUpdater) April 20, 2018
Rest in peace @Avicii 💔— ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarie) April 20, 2018
Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) April 20, 2018
Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like. @Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best.— Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) April 20, 2018
Terribly sad news about Avicii. Such a talent and great guy. RIP— Max George (@MaxGeorge) April 20, 2018
Avicii contributed incredible art to this world. devastated to hear about this. Rest In Peace. X— Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) April 20, 2018
Oh my god truly devastated for Avicii very very sad news way to young ... what a talent he was. rest in peace x— Liam (@LiamPayne) April 20, 2018
Such sad news to hear about Avicii passing. Too young and way too soon. My condolences go out to his family, friends and fans x— DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) April 20, 2018
I can’t find words but what I can say is that we all where couple of young kids from Sweden with dreams and Tim inspired us all and millions more. RIP my brother your music will live forever ❤️ @Avicii pic.twitter.com/riC69lay3p— INGROSSO (@Ingrosso) April 20, 2018
Can't believe @Avicii is no more with us. We live in a world without him.— SelenaGomezForever (@selgforever0758) April 20, 2018
Totally devastated and shocked.
The world has lost it's great ones which can't be retrieved.
We might never witness @Avicii feat @selenagomez
Another dream had turned into dust. ; ( #RIPAvicii pic.twitter.com/30iBZOAveO
I’m left speechless. You’ve been an idol and inspiration to both myself and countless others, and your music and legacy will continue to live on. Thoughts and prayers to your family and loved ones. Rest in peace, @avicii. And to everyone reading this, take care of each other. pic.twitter.com/ZvVDDeIrO5— Alan Walker (@IAmAlanWalker) April 20, 2018
I cannot express enough that @Avicii revolutionized dance music, and effortlessly. An unparalleled writer and one of my biggest inspirations will be remembered and missed for centuries to come. We love you Tim.— ▽ (@3LAU) April 20, 2018
my sincerest and most heartfelt condolences to the friends, fans and families of @Avicii :( Banter aside, nobody can deny what he has accomplished and done for modern dance music and im very proud of him.— Goat lord (@deadmau5) April 20, 2018
At a loss for words...Rest easy brother 😪 @Avicii— marshmello (@marshmellomusic) April 20, 2018
RIP @Avicii you will be insanely missed...my deepest condolences to his family.— Dillon Francis (@DILLONFRANCIS) April 20, 2018
devastated at the news of @Avicii passing. working with him was one of my favorite collaborative moments. far too young. the world was a happier and fuller place with his presence and art. sending all my love to his friends and family. Xxdr— Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) April 20, 2018
Rest In Peace @Avicii - u inspired some of my writing and I’m sure thousands of others, u will be missed— Ryan Tedder (@RyanTedder) April 20, 2018
. @Avicii was talented and kind, and I was genuinely excited to see what would come next from him. His future most certainly should have been written beyond age 28. I am— Kaskade (@kaskade) April 20, 2018
heartbroken.
Rest easy Tim.
I have no words. I remember how amazing it was to make Lonely Together and it felt like just yesterday we were talking. Condolences to Avicii's family, friends, and the fans who supported him. May he rest in peace. Gone too soon. I’m devastated. Heartbroken.— Rita Ora (@RitaOra) April 20, 2018
I’m saddened to hear about the tragic death of Avicii, who I had the unique pleasure to watch from backstage in Spain. Though he faced health issues, he had remarkable talent and will be missed by the world. pic.twitter.com/kxAZeNEhEJ— Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) April 20, 2018
Avicii always electrified the crowd. Got to party with him in Vegas. Terribly sad moment for dance music. Thoughts go out to his family & friends...@OnWithMario #RIPAvicii #PrayersUp pic.twitter.com/pJGsnNdso7— Mario Lopez (@MarioLopezExtra) April 20, 2018
RIP Tim. You were a brilliant composer and a gentle spirit. Fond memories of creating music w @Avicii and @nilerodgers- https://t.co/AfCVbXlhQh— ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) April 20, 2018
Rest easy Avicii, you inspired so many of us. Wish I could have said that to you in person x— Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) April 20, 2018
taken too soon #rip Avicii pic.twitter.com/KPOZKQcnF7— AKON (@Akon) April 20, 2018
No @Avicii ... I can’t even begin to comprehend this. I adore you and I loved traveling and touring Europe with you. You were my friend and a beautiful person. Vegas and Ibiza memories will always be so special to me. RIP you were magic.— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) April 20, 2018
oh no, Avicii :( He made such a massive mark on the world at such a young age. I feel so sad for his family and friends.— Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) April 20, 2018
Rest in peace @Avicii My heart goes out to your family at this difficult time. x— Craig David (@CraigDavid) April 20, 2018
